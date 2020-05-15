Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258,665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,848,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

