Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Issues Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARMP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 8,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,715. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $23,924,749.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

