Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.60 and a beta of 1.82. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $66,233,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,658,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after acquiring an additional 526,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 313,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 277,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.