Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,548. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

