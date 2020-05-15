Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.64% from the company’s current price.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. 781,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.15. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689 over the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

