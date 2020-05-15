Asante Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,760% compared to the typical volume of 221 call options.

PUMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,387. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 284,586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 79,562 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 590,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.