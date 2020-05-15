Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $60.21. 15,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

