Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2,051.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Astec Industries worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 20,592.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 668,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 612,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $12,716,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 136,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,235,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $283.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.37 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

