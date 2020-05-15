ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 46,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,079. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

ALPMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

