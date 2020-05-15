AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($84.85) to GBX 6,690 ($88.00) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,575 ($99.64) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,550 ($112.47) to GBX 8,780 ($115.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,168.89 ($107.46).

LON:AZN traded down GBX 94 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,671 ($114.06). 2,223,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,740.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,492.30. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,643 ($74.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,414.36 ($123.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72.

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

