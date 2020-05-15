Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Announces Earnings Results

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

ASTC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 243,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.63. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.