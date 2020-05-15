Atheios (ATH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market cap of $8,268.02 and approximately $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.