Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Lowered to $47.00 at UBS Group

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 272,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,475. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Athene will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Athene by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

