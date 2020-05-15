Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FBN Securities

Stock analysts at FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

TEAM opened at $179.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.86. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.65, a PEG ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 650.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 268,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,469,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after buying an additional 484,589 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,077,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

