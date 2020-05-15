Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 16th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00.

BCEL stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 265,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,952. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $480.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atreca by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

