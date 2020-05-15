AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

ATRC opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,530 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

