AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Retirement Network

Retirement Network raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Retirement Network’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 193.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of T opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.