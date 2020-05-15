AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,900,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,897,159 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of AT&T worth $1,775,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $28,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

T stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 816,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,035,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

