Auctus (AUC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $397.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $427,497.10 and $397.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.03500704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

