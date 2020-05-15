Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Earnings Results

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 273.08%.

Audioeye stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 90,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Audioeye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Audioeye from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Audioeye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

