Augur Market Cap Hits $140.70 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Augur token can currently be bought for $12.79 or 0.00134916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Ethfinex, Bittrex and AirSwap. Augur has a market capitalization of $140.70 million and $72.97 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02001067 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Cobinhood, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Mercatox, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bitsane, ABCC, IDEX, LATOKEN, BX Thailand, Ethfinex, Upbit, Gate.io, Kraken, Poloniex, DragonEX, Crex24, Koinex, Livecoin, Liqui, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Bithumb, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

