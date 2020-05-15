Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%.

AUPH stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

