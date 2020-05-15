Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 1,177,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,880 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $15,653,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

