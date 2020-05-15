Aurora Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. Aurora has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $752,445.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.03475947 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002051 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

