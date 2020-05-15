Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €47.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €47.50 ($55.23) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €48.40 ($56.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.78.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.