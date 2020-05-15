Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €47.71 ($55.48) on Friday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

