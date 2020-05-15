Aurubis’ (NDA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of NDA stock traded up €1.24 ($1.44) on Friday, reaching €48.86 ($56.81). 248,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of €43.05 and a 200-day moving average of €46.78. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. Aurubis has a one year low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a one year high of €58.00 ($67.44).

Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

