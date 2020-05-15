Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $10,041,408.09 in Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AVLR stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.98. 803,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avalara by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after buying an additional 986,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. JMP Securities increased their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

