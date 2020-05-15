AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

NYSE AVB traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.86. 1,666,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,802. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

