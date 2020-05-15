Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Avangrid worth $71,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,174 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,886,000 after purchasing an additional 205,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 162,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NYSE:AGR traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.85. 20,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

