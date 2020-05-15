Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Given New $1.40 Price Target at Aegis

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its price target reduced by Aegis from $2.15 to $1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 407.25% from the company’s current price.

AVGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 53,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 200.27% and a negative net margin of 213.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

