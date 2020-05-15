Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $24,272,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

