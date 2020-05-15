Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 277.54% and a negative return on equity of 276.19%.

Aytu Bioscience stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. 19,989,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,095,627. Aytu Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

