B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $37,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

