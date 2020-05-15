B. Riley Comments on BBX Capital Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for BBX Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BBX Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $204.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti dropped their price objective on BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,904. BBX Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 415,740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 222,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 474,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 226,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 100,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

