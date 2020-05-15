B. Riley Comments on Mesa Air Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.07. 22,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,229. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

