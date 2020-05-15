B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CorMedix in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CRMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. 2,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,054. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CorMedix by 116.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

