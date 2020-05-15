B. Riley Lowers First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $6.75

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.80 to $6.75 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

NYSE:AG opened at $7.90 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $10,370,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

