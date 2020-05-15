B. Riley Raises Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Price Target to $10.00

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 208,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,980,257.79. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. In the last three months, insiders bought 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

