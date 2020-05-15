B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:CTRA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $58.46.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.28. The business had revenue of $470.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 2,670.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 409,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 394,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 367,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 4,752.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,067 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

