B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.70. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 157,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,280. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 217,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 168,879 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 161,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 91.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

