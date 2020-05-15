B. Riley Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 5,979,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,631,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

