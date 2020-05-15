BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 705 ($9.27) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 667.67 ($8.78).

BA traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 496.50 ($6.53). 5,159,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 516.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 571.74. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

