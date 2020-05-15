Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BIDU stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Baidu by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

