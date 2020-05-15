Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Ball worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

