Banano Tops One Day Volume of $6,151.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Banano has a market capitalization of $431,220.50 and $6,151.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,505,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,487,157 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

