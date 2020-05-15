Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €3.93 by Deutsche Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €3.93 ($4.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.74 ($4.35) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.68 ($4.28).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

