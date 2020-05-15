Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,530,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 990,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 1,485,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 518,175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,549,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 526,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

