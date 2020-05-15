Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAND. William Blair initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.49. 660,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5,686.50 and a beta of 0.66. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,448,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $201,627.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,627. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,843,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Bandwidth by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after buying an additional 197,552 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.