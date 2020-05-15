Bank of Montreal to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

